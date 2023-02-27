CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.60

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 245344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $512.34 million, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

