CDAM UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CDAM UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 6.8% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $343.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.44.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

