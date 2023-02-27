CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.74

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 17336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
