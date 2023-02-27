CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.74

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 17336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBIZ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.