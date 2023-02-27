CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,287,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,318 shares during the quarter. CBIZ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $55,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 161.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

About CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.