Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

