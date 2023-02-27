Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 334,052 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 334,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,334,000. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.9% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 352,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,987,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 102,128 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 775,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

