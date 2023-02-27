Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 28,140 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. CarMax accounts for about 0.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

KMX opened at $67.86 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $109.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

