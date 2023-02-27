Caxton Associates LP Purchases 3,001 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.20% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $367.37 million, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $506,043.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at $14,652,955.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,652,955.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,442 shares of company stock worth $612,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.