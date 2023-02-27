Caxton Associates LP Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

