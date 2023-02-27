Caxton Associates LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PBF Energy by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,383,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after buying an additional 1,013,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy Company Profile



PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

