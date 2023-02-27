Caxton Associates LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NYSE KRC opened at $36.41 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

