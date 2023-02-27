Caxton Associates LP Grows Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 108.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5 Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.65 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,673 shares of company stock worth $2,833,204 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.