Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

