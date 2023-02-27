Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 676,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 134,177 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.