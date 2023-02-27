Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 676,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 134,177 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

