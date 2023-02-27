Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.80 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

