Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.61 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $274.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.66 and a 200-day moving average of $360.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

