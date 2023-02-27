Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $149.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

