Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $187.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

