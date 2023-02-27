Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $187.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

