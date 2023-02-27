Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 32,883 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,883 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.30 on Monday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.