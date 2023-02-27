Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $126.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $172.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.