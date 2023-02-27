Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of WMB opened at $31.08 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

