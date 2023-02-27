Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $11.00. The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.64. 12,258,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 34,610,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

About Carvana

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

