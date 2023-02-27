Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carter’s worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 88,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $100.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

