Carronade Capital Management LP Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Carronade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas comprises approximately 4.2% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Carronade Capital Management LP owned 0.80% of Southwest Gas worth $37,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

SWX opened at $64.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

