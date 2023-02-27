Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $162.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.