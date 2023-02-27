Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

