Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 75,966 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $39.26 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

