Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.45% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 318,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 58,759 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 201,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

TCHP opened at $22.13 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

