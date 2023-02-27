Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 19,941 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

