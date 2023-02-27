Carlson Capital L P Sells 8,033 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 1.01% of M/I Homes worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MHO stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MHO. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.