Carlson Capital L P Sells 63,000 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

