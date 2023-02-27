Carlson Capital L P Sells 20,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY opened at $61.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

