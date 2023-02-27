Carlson Capital L P Invests $35.08 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,081,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,732,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123,327 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,643,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $141.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $417.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

