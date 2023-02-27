Carlson Capital L P Cuts Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

NYSE:MIR opened at $9.18 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.