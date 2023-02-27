Carlson Capital L P Buys 12,700 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. VMware comprises about 1.6% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in VMware were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $116.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $117.16. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.