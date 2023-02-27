Carlson Capital L P Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.4% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $31,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %

Activision Blizzard Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.83.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.