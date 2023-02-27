Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 27,400 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,000. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.07% of Pool as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 204.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.18.

POOL opened at $356.31 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

