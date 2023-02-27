Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 22,288 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.05% of Globant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Globant by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.11.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB opened at $163.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.42. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

