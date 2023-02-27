Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 133,700 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 883,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 106,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $53.33 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

