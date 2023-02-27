Carlson Capital L P Acquires New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $137.80 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.53.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

