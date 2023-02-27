Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 30,295 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,295 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 1.68% of Oxford Industries worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $115.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

