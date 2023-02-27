Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 11,108 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 2.6% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 3.20% of ACI Worldwide worth $75,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 329,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,006,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 210,899 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 158,182 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ACIW opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

