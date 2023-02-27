Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Increases Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,976,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,271 shares during the period. Magnolia Oil & Gas accounts for about 2.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $78,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,387,000 after buying an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 394,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,619,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

