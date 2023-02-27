Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $39.06 Million Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,845,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,693 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $39,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK opened at $8.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

