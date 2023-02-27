Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Cuts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,475 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.95% of Syneos Health worth $46,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,121,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,446,000 after purchasing an additional 219,576 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after purchasing an additional 336,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.