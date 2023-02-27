Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Buys 119,532 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,532 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 2.00% of BWX Technologies worth $92,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

