Capital Management Associates NY Invests $819,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 74,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $348,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $177,616,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $484.60 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

