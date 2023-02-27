Capital Management Associates NY Boosts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CG stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

