Capital Management Associates NY Acquires Shares of 6,514 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $53.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.