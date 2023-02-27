Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 13,300 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $145.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

